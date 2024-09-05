Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) vs. Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Critical Review

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Dundee Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 1.31 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 3.21 $192.94 million $1.05 8.84

Analyst Recommendations

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reliq Health Technologies and Dundee Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 34.73% 15.87% 13.79%

Risk & Volatility

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Reliq Health Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

