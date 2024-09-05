Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $39.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Renasant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.