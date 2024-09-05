Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.41.

Shares of CWB opened at C$51.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.42. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.66 and a 52-week high of C$52.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

