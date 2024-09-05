ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $236.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.70.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $244.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11,960.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

