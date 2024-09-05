Reviewing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Archer Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.26%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

This table compares Archer Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -105.79% -73.17% New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$457.90 million ($1.63) -2.06 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

