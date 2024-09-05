Reviewing RB Global (NYSE:RBA) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -4.24% -5.91% -3.69% RB Global 8.67% 7.27% 3.04%

Risk & Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 11 18 0 2.62 RB Global 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DoorDash and RB Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $141.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. RB Global has a consensus price target of $90.36, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than RB Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and RB Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $9.61 billion 5.34 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -116.13 RB Global $3.68 billion 4.20 $206.50 million $1.66 50.57

RB Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RB Global beats DoorDash on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

