Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,832 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $51,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $331.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.