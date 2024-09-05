Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 169,823 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $54,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

