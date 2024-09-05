Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,475 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Onsemi worth $58,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

