Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,958 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Lennox International worth $53,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

LII stock opened at $555.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $594.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $560.76 and its 200-day moving average is $512.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

