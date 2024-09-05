Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

