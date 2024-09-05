Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xylem were worth $65,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

