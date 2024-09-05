Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of NVR worth $51,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in NVR by 42.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $9,150.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8,419.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,928.03. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $9,360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

