Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of HP worth $72,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

