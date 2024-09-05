Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Discover Financial Services worth $71,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

