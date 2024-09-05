Rhumbline Advisers Has $52.25 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Reliance worth $52,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $186,693,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,753,000 after buying an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $273.49 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

