Rhumbline Advisers Has $54.91 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Garmin worth $54,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $2,676,004. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

GRMN opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

