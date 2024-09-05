Rhumbline Advisers Has $66.27 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $66,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.