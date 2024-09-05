Rhumbline Advisers Has $71.74 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $71,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WST opened at $304.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

