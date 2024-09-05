Rhumbline Advisers Has $71.81 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nucor were worth $71,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,213,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.