Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Biogen worth $65,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 8,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Biogen by 16.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $204.95 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $270.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.81.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

