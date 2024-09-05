Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,072 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $61,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

