Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,027 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $76,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after buying an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,757,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

