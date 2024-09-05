Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,916 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $59,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Dollar General by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

