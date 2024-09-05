Rhumbline Advisers Sells 29,709 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $59,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

