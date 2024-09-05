Rhumbline Advisers Sells 342,149 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Vistra worth $56,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 32,652.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 61,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 266,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 197,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 1.3 %

Vistra stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

