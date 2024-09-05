Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,547 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Carlisle Companies worth $58,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $402.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.23 and a 200 day moving average of $397.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

