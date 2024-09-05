Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,474 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Exelon worth $68,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

