Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,045 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,871 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $75,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

