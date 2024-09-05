Rhumbline Advisers Sells 599 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $79,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $274.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.