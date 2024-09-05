Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,607 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $57,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 46,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

