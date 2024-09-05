Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand worth $68,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $440,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

