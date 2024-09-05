Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.35) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.92).

RMV stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market cap of £5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,640.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 559.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.51. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 457.70 ($6.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 709 ($9.32).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

