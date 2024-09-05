RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.
