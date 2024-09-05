Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 885 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.55. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.