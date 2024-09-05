Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Belden were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $1,251,802 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

