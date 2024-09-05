Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NetEase by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. NetEase’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

