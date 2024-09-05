Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,132,407 shares of company stock worth $247,334,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

