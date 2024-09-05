Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

