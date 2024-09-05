Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

