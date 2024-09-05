Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,677 shares of company stock worth $151,211 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.