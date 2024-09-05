Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $422,000 Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Quad/Graphics worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8,613.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

