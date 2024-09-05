Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $437,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IES were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IES by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of IES by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IES

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,964,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,207 shares of company stock valued at $20,017,696. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Stock Down 4.0 %

IESC opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $196.05.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

