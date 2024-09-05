Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $464,000 Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

