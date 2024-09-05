Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $541,000 Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of CARS stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.11. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com
In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $354,909.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARS
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
