Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $563,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,566.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,567.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,546.02. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.