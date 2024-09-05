Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $583,000 Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ANF opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $196.99.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

