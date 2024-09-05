Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.20.

Shares of CASY opened at $354.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $401.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

