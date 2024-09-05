Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $607,000 Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $599.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

