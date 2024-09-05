Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $414,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 87,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

